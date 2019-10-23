× Police asking for help in locating missing USU student

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State University Police Department is seeking information about a missing USU student.

19-year-old Baxter Franklin King was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and last texted with another individual on Oct. 17.

Those close to the student believe it’s unusual for him to be out of contact for so long. The student has also missed work. He is described as a reliable worker who is always on time.

Baxter is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.

Baxter drives a blue 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with a Utah license plate number 545NYM.

If you have any information about Baxter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call USU Police at 435-797-1939.