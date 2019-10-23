‘Nightmare on 13th’ takes over a downtown hot spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nightmare on 13th is partnering with Monaco Salt Lake City to launch several Halloween offerings including a pop-up bar and a hotel package.

The pop-up bar's name is 'Vault of Nightmares' and it runs through October 31. The bar has been decorated by the Nightmare on 13th team and features spooky decor, hand-crafted monster props and a specialty cocktail menu.

Christopher Stephenson, a bartender at The Vault, joined us with some of the cocktails that are being whipped up for guests.

In addition the hotel is offering an 'All Hallow's Eve' package available the weekend of October 25 and features candy charcuterie, in-room tarot reading from Crone's Hollow, a ride to Nightmare on 13th and skip-the-line tickets to the haunt.

It's a great way for guests to receive a truly immersive Halloween getaway and celebrate one of the city's most celebrated holidays.

For more information you can call 801-595-0000 or visit: monaco-saltlakecity.com.