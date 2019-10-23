Jazz fans ready for 2019 season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Jazz will begin the most anticipated season in decades. The home opener tips off at Vivint Smart Home Arena Wednesday night.

The Jazz are back with a very promising roster many fans hope will take the team all the way to the NBA Finals, the first time in 21 years.

It all begins at tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder and fans are ready.

"I’ve been waiting a long time for this day,” said Colby Sanders, a Jazz super fan.

Before the season opener, Colby is dressed in Jazz gear and sits at his decked out office.

“We’ve been waiting four months for a Jazz Game. The first games are always fun to go to because it’s almost a playoff atmosphere,” said Colby who will attend the game with his dad.

“I’m incredibly excited,” said Tanner Woodfield.

Most fans believe this is the year the team could win the Western Conference and perhaps even the Championship.

"I think with the acquisition of Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanović, those were great acquisitions, and I think with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, it’s going to be a great season,” Woodfield said.

The new players need to jell quickly; fans must be good sports, too.

It was against the Oklahoma City Thunder last season when bad fan behavior caused a high-profile incident with Russell Westbrook. Since then, the NBA’s enacted a zero-tolerance policy against abusive and hateful behavior.

“I think we have passionate fans but I also think it is important to control that,” Woodfield said.

Inside the Vivint Smart Home Arena, there are changes fans will notice at the game. No plastic straws and a big push for cashless concessions.