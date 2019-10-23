Here’s a dentist’s Halloween trick: let kids eat candy – for a day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids are excited for Halloween and to go trick-or-treating. So, let them eat candy! Just be smart about it.

That's the recommendation of Hans Reinemer, DMD, from Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and a leader with American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

He says your kids will bring home about three cups of sugar in their treat bags Halloween night. But, he says it's OK to let them indulge, but just for one day.. and then you need to get rid of what's left over. Dr. Reinemer says it's far worse for teeth to have kids eat two to three pieces of candy every day for the next several weeks. Don't let the bag of candy sit under the bed or remain in the child's bedroom.

Dr. Reinemer says some types of candies are worse than others. Sticky, gooey foods you can feel in your teeth afterward can be most damaging and remove fillings, crowns and orthodontics. Even granola bars may seem healthier but actually are super sticky and sugary on those teeth. If you're going to eat candy, dark chocolate or even sugar-free gum are the dentist's choices.

Dr. Reinemer also reminds parents to maintain regular checkups with your dentist and be sure to brush those teeth before bed!

