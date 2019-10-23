Detectives in Utah County ask for help identifying pair suspected in check fraud case

UTAH COUNTY — Detectives need your help identifying two people wanted in connection with a theft and fraud case.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office states a check meant to pay a bill was stolen from a mailbox in Lakeshore, located west of Spanish Fork, on August 23.

The check was altered and copied, and two fraudulent purchases were made with forged checks. One was at Winco in Orem on August 25 and the other at Walmart in Orem on August 26. Both checks were made out for more than $200.

Security footage from the Winco shows a man and woman making a purchase with that fraudulent check.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to call Det. Turner at 801-851-4010.