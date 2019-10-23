Win two tickets to an advanced screening of “Terminator: Dark Fate” on Tuesday, October 29th!
-
Engineer recounts moment of impact after Utah trooper rescues driver from oncoming train
-
Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe
-
Iowa couple who locked boy in dark, dungeon-like room will spend decades in prison
-
Fate of Navy SEAL accused of fatally stabbing ISIS detainee in jury’s hands
-
At the Movies: Your Labor Day lineup
-
-
Missing boy has been found, American Fork Police say
-
Police identify woman hit and killed while crossing street in Layton
-
Runner uses pepper spray to stop sexual assault attempt in Draper
-
People in Millcreek blame dark and ‘unsafe’ intersection for deadly pedestrian crash
-
Utahn accused of running massive counterfeit pain pill ring testifies as defense begins their case
-
-
Should homeowners worry about liability during Halloween?
-
Pedophile who abused up to 200 children found dead in England prison
-
“Zombie drug” operation suspected in Magna, a first for Unified Police