WASHINGTON COUNTY- Crews from multiple agencies are battling a fire near the Lava Bluff Mobile Home Park in between St. George and Hurricane.

Crews from the Bureau of Land Management, Hurricane, Hilldale and St. George are responding to the fire. According to Washington County Fire Dispatch, there is a structure fire and wildfire, but officials are not certain which started first.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with Fox 13 for the latest updates.