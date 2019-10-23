Cold front arriving in Utah Wednesday will lower temps, but warmer weather expected this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A mostly dry cold front will move across Utah Wednesday.

The cold front brings a chance of very light snow showers over northern Utah's mountains, but dry weather is expected in valley areas.

Most residents along the Wasatch Front can expect nice weather Wednesday, but temperatures will drop Thursday.

That dip is short-lived, though, as temperatures will warm back up to the 60s by Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front arriving early next week will lower temperatures again.

