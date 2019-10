Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's easy for a person to get down-and-out, but there's a place where humans, and horses are finding a second chance.

It's all in their name - Drage Second Chance Ranch. You can join them for horse back riding experience on a scenic trail ride, in private riding lessons and learn all there is to know about communicating with horses, body mind and soul.

People who have been there even say it changes their lives!

Find more on Facebook and at: drage2ndchanceranch.org.