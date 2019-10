× Truck full of potatoes catches fire on I-15 in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A truck hauling potatoes caught fire on Interstate 15 Tuesday night in Provo.

At about 9:45 p.m. a semitrailer transporting potatoes caught fire on southbound I-15 just south of University Avenue, according to Provo Fire officials.

The driver of the truck was slightly burned before he escaped, Provo Fire Capt. Dean York said.

Water was the challenge to the crews battling the flames because they could connect to a hydrant.