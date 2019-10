Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZooWho says the average American knows 600 people. But how well do you really know them?

Modern social media sites may reduce relationships to surface-level interactions.

ZooWho is different -- it helps you keep track of all the important bits and pieces that add up to rich, rewarding relationships.

ZooWho is free on the Apple App store and Google Play store.

You can find more information at: Zoowho.com