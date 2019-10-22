Study finds alarming number of drivers ignore school buses’ flashing stop signs

SALT LAKE CITY — A startling number of drivers in Utah fail to stop for school buses when children are present, a recent study revealed.

In a single day, a state study found more than 900 drivers ignored the school bus stop arms and illegally passed when children were either getting on or off the bus.

State officials say the study was eye-opening. Surveillance video shows drivers passing on both the left and the right — the same side where children use the bus doors. A local bus driver told us many violators are distracted — on their phones, eating or even shaving.

“The first couple times I saw it, I was pretty enraged. You just want to blare your horn at them," driver Shaun Dustin said.

School buses are equipped with high-quality surveillance video that is given to police.

State transportation workers urge drivers to pay attention and drive carefully around the buses so children don’t get hit.

