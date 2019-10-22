Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is Subaru Loves Pet Month, and our PLACE co-host, Suba Bleu Miller, stopped by to tell us how Mark Miller Subaru is helping their Loves Pet partner, Nuzzles & Co.

You're invited to drop off donations at either Mark Miller Subaru dealership location, and in return get a limited-edition Subaru Outback plushy dog toy.

Items of greatest need for Nuzzles & Co. include wet food for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens; cat litter and litterboxes; pet treats and nylabones; pet bedding, leashes and toys.

Right now -- all adult dogs over one year old are only $25 to adopt at Nuzzles & Co. through the end of October.

Nuzzles & Co. is hosting Casino Night at Skullcandy on Friday, October 25 for gaming, food and drinks. For ticket and more information please visit: nuzzlesandco.org.

You can learn more about Suba Bleu and Mark Miller Subaru at markmillersubaru.com.