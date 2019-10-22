Man on motorcycle killed after crashing into car head-on in Ephraim Canyon

EPHRAIM, Utah — A man on a motorcycle died after crashing into a car head-on in Ephraim Canyon Monday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on Ephraim Canyon Road around 5:34 p.m. Monday.

Jody Brown, 46 of Ephraim, was driving up the canyon at a high rate of speed when troopers said he crossed over the center line during a curve in the road and struck a Toyota Camry head-on.

Brown was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

