Latter-day Saint missionary dies while serving in Democratic Republic of Congo

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died while serving the Democratic Republic of Congo Monday.

A Latter-day Saint Church spokesman said Elder Hermann Keredjim Mwanken, 21, died Monday after a “brief illness.”

Mwanken is from Kinshasha, Democratic Republic of Congo and was serving in the Mbuji-Mayi Mission since November of 2017.

“We pray that his family and loved ones will feel comforted and supported at this difficult time,” the statement concludes.