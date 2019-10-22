How you can make the perfect Halloween costume with accessories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Accessories can make all the difference in an outfit, and Halloween costumes are no exception!

Zurchers joined us with a look at how to find the perfect costume already assembled, or how you can create one with accessories.

Zurchers is teaming up with Salt Lake City Mission for a 'Scare Away Hunger' food drive to help provide for those who are hungry! Donate 5 cans of food at any Zurchers location and receive 2 free 4-inch glow sticks!

For just $1.98, you can provide a meal to a hungry or homeless person through Salt Lake Mission.

Here are some of the most needed items:

Non-perishable food items

Good, usable new or used cold weather clothing

Hygiene products for men and women

Blankets and bedding

Furniture and household items

Outdoor gear for the homeless

For more information please visit: Zurchers.com or SaltLakeCityMission.org.