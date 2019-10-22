How you can make the perfect Halloween costume with accessories

Posted 2:55 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, October 22, 2019

Accessories can make all the difference in an outfit, and Halloween costumes are no exception!

Zurchers joined us with a look at how to find the perfect costume already assembled, or how you can create one with accessories.

Zurchers is teaming up with Salt Lake City Mission for a 'Scare Away Hunger' food drive to help provide for those who are hungry!  Donate 5 cans of food at any Zurchers location and receive 2 free 4-inch glow sticks!

For just $1.98, you can provide a meal to a hungry or homeless person through Salt Lake Mission.

Here are some of the most needed items:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Good, usable new or used cold weather clothing
  • Hygiene products for men and women
  • Blankets and bedding
  • Furniture and household items
  • Outdoor gear for the homeless

For more information please visit: Zurchers.com or SaltLakeCityMission.org.

