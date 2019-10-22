How to avoid online hotel booking scams, and an October vacation sale!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Faldmo, Sr., from Columbus Travel, joined us with important information about online hotel booking scams, and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim.

His advice: only use reputable third-party booking sites. Always pay with a credit card. Be sure you review the refund policy before you book the trip. And the best advice: book directly with a travel agent, like Columbus Travel. That way you're guaranteed to get what you pay for!

Faldmo also brought exciting news about vacations on the open seas!

The Columbus Day & October Savings Sale on cruises is being extended! If you book a cruise with Norweigian Cruise Line you can get free or reduced airfare. If you cruise with Royal Caribbean, it's 30 percent off cruise fare for every guest, an exclusive up to $100 onboard credit, specialty dining for two, and more! And for Princess Cruise Line you can get "3 for Free" (Free gratuities, Free stateroom upgrade, Free onboard credit). But you need to book soon -- by October 25.

You can book your trip and get other travel information at: columbusvacations.com.