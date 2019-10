Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blonde Who Bakes says you can turn regular, everyday treats into spooky Halloween delights!

Whitney Berge joined us to show us how and to share some of her favorite recipes.

If you'd like the recipe for Macarons click here. If you'd like the recipe for Brownies click here.

If you don't want to make your own, you can buy Halloween Macaron packs and regular Mac packs on the website: the blondewhobakes.com.

You can also follow Whitney on Instagram: @theblondewhobakes.