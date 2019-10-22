Friends of Lauren McCluskey hold vigil on campus — some even from Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — About two dozen friends and loved ones of Lauren McCluskey gathered on the campus of the University of Utah to remember the student-athlete who was murdered one year ago.

Speakers at the vigil pledged to let Lauren’s light shine.

“We have decided that this is on us,” Chris Vogel exclaimed to those in attendance.

Vogel was Lauren’s track and field coach while she was in middle and high school. She would often travel 75 miles to train. He felt it was only appropriate to travel from Washington to Utah to attend the vigil.

“If we don’t keep Lauren’s story alive, we lose the opportunity to help other women who are in danger right now,” Vogel said.

He was disappointed by the sparse turnout, but he wasn't deterred in delivering his message that gives Lauren a voice and will help those dealing with dating abuse.

“32,000 students in this institution and how many of them went home last night to a violent or an abusive circumstance?" Vogel asked. “We have to be able to, as a community, as a society, reach out to those people and give them a way to be safe.”

McCluskey’s parents were not in attendance.

Vogel read a statement from Jill and Matt McCluskey.

It said in part, "The pain of losing our beloved daughter has not diminished with time.”