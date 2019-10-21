Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Draper

DRAPER, Utah -- A woman was hit and killed Monday morning in Draper.

The crash occurred near 11500 South Lone Peak Parkway around 7:20 a.m.

Police at the scene said a 22-year-old woman was crossing the street near 11740 South and 270 West when she was struck by a southbound SUV and suffered fatal injuries.

It appears the woman was in a cross walk when she was hit.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

