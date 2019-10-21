× Utah Jazz and Joe Ingles sign 1-year, $14 million contract extension

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have signed an extension to Joe Ingles’ contract, the team announced Monday.

ESPN reports the extension is for one year and $14 million. The forward’s contract, which was still active for two more seasons, will now go through the 2021-22 season.

Ingles is entering his sixth NBA season — also his sixth with Utah. He has shot 44.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three in 406 games and 223 starts. Ingles holds the longest current streak of consecutive games played with 304, dating back to 2015.

Ingles is known for his 3-point shooting ability and ranks third all-time in Jazz three-point field goals made with 669. He holds the franchise single-season record with 204 three-pointers made in 2017-18.

The Jazz will open the season Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.