Students to walk out at U of U in call for campus safety one year after murder of Lauren McCluskey

SALT LAKE CITY -- A group of students at University of Utah will walk out of classes Monday in protest of the school's handling of the case after Lauren McCluskey was murdered on campus last year.

Tuesday marks the 1-year anniversary of the murder, and the group unsafeU planned Monday's walkout to call attention to campus safety and the way the case was handled.

Students will deliver a declaration of protest to school officials, click here for that document.

"This administration has maintained the position that we are the sole cause of the violence committed against us, protecting the institutions that enable the perpetrators of these crimes," the declaration states in part. "We assert that victims are never responsible for their own harassment, their own assault, or their own abuse, and are especially never, ever responsible for their own murder."

Last week Lauren McCluskey's mother, Jill, tweeted her support and encouraged students and faculty to join-in the campus wide walkout.

"I hope all [University of Utah] students and faculty join in the campus-wide walkout on Oct. 21, from 11:30 am-1:00 pm. On Oct. 22, the one-year anniversary of the day Lauren was murdered on campus, the students will hold a vigil."

Lauren was shot and killed by a man she had briefly dated before learning he had lied to her about his name, age and criminal history. She had gone to University of Utah Police for help several times before she was murdered on campus.

U of U officials said last week President Watkins is happy to meet with students to discuss campus safety.