Pumpkin Pancakes with Sticky Caramel Syrup

x Daynes from My Own Meal Plan joined us with the most delicious recipe for fall - you'll want it for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

The pumpkin pancakes are super fluffy with just the right amount of spice, topped with mouth-watering sticky caramel syrup. YUM!

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Additional Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 15 mins

INGREDIENTS

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

• 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 1/2 cup canned pumpkin

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

STICKY CARAMEL SYRUP

• 3/4 cup buttermilk

• 1 1/2 cups sugar

• 1/2 cup butter

• 2 tablespoons corn syrup

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS

FOR THE PUMPKIN PANCAKES:

1. Preheat pancake griddle.

2. In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients; flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon.

3. In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, canned pumpkin, egg, and vanilla.

4. Slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry, and mix. Be careful not to over mix, the matter should be lumpy.

5. Grease the griddle. Pour about 1/3 cup of batter and cook on the first side until bubbles begin to form, about 2-3 minutes. Flip pancake over and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Continue this process to make the rest of the pancakes.

6. Serve pancakes with butter and Sticky Caramel Syrup.

FOR THE STICKY CARAMEL SYRUP:

1. In a large pot, begin by melting the butter. When the butter is melted, add the buttermilk, sugar, and corn syrup.

2. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.

3. Reduce the heat down to low. Continue stirring and simmer the syrup for 8 minutes, or until syrup turns a caramel color.

4. Remove from heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla. It will begin to foam, and that's a good sign.

5. Serve warm!

6. Store in a glass jar in the fridge for up to two weeks.

