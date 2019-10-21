× Police identify woman hit and killed while crossing street in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed while crossing a street in Layton Saturday night.

The deceased is identified as 38-year-old Jordan Schneider of Star, Idaho.

Schneider was hit around 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of 650 North Main Street.

A press release from Layton Police indicates the woman was not in a crosswalk and the area was dark when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Main Street.

Schneider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was in Layton for a business trip.

The driver remained on scene and has cooperated with the investigation. Police said no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.