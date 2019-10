Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Musician Ryan Shupe has a busy season coming up - putting on shows across Utah, Idaho, and Colorado for the Christmas season.

Ryan joined us in studio to perform one of his favorite holiday songs - Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.

It all gets underway on Saturday, November 30 and runs through the middle of December in a town near you!

You can find his tour schedule at: ryanshupe.com/tour.