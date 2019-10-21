See an advanced screening of “Motherless Brooklyn” at the Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons!
-
Cities across the world flash the Bat Signal on Batman Day
-
Thousands gather for Pioneer Day parade in SLC
-
‘El Chapo’ was sentenced to life in prison and says there was no justice
-
New York City EMT suffers stroke driving ambulance, then colleague who came to help has aneurysm
-
Fake FedEx worker ties up family while partner steals $125K in cash and jewelry, police say
-
-
‘Reprehensible’: Disturbing videos show men dumping buckets of water on NYPD officers
-
Manhattan power is back on hours later as governor calls outage unacceptable
-
French’s creates mustard flavored ice cream to celebrate National Mustard Day
-
Heat wave holds more than 150 million Americans in stifling grip this weekend
-
Gail Miller uses full-page ad to thank Favors, other Jazz players
-
-
Indiana woman wakes up to find naked man in bed with her, police say
-
9/11 memorials and remembrances around the United States for 2019
-
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to federal charges of kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child in New York