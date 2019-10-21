× Major stores planning to close for Thanksgiving Day 2019

Black Friday shopping has expanded into Thanksgiving Day over the years, but some major retailers are staying closed for the holiday.

BestBlackFriday.com put together a list of stores that they have confirmed will be closed for Thanksgiving Day 2019, saying 72 percent of consumers in a recent poll believe stores should be closed for the holiday.

Stores Officially Confirmed Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Menards

Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petsmart

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

The website also predicts the following stores will be closed based on prior years, but has not yet confirmed those closures for sure.

Cost Plus World Market

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

Nordstrom

Harbor Freight

H&M

Home Depot

Ikea

Pier 1

Sprint

T-Mobile

AT&T

Sur La Table

The website predicts the following stores will be open for the holiday: