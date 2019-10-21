Local designer is making a mark in the fashion industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMALL, is an independent and local designer focused on sustainable, quality and modern luxury.

Cherri Sanguinetti, the woman who created AMALL, joined us for a fashion show of winter products.

AMALL believes in fewer and better - they make a conscious effort to offer longer-life spans in clothing to hep reduce short term consumption. And, they select materials that support sustainability. From llama wool that requires less processing to their puffer coat insulation made from recycled plastic water bottles, the line is sustainable. Even the packaging and hangars are made from 100 percent recycle materials and they ship all their products in a reusable travel ready garment tote bag.

For more information please visit: amalllux.com.

You can buy the products exclusively at Mary Jane's on Main Street in Park City. Find more at maryjanesshoes.com.