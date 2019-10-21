Instead of taxing food, Utah’s Senate Minority Leader proposes a tax on soda and candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- In a counter-proposal to her Republican colleagues on Utah's Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne is pushing for raising the tax on soda and candy.

It would be in lieu of a tax on food, she said in an interview with FOX 13 on Monday.

"Everybody needs food to live. You don’t need a soda. You choose to have a soda," said Sen. Mayne, D-West Valley City.

It could generate some heat in a state where culturally, coffee isn't as popular as soda.

The Senate Minority Leader released her ideas ahead of a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon on a number of tax proposals. Republican lawmakers have submitted a plan to raise the tax on food and tax some services ranging from yoga classes to ride sharing services and streaming media.

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, has said he would consider a special session to pass a tax overhaul, if it included an income tax cut for Utahns.

Democrats on Utah's Capitol Hill have suggested they will fight the plan to raise the sales tax on food. Sen. Mayne also proposes eliminating the "tampon tax," a sales tax on hygiene products. She also wants a 4.95% income tax on people who make over $250,000 a year, rising the way to a 5.5% rate for those whose income exceeds $1 million.

The Senate Minority Leader, who serves on the legislature's tax reform task force, said she has shared her ideas with other members of the committee.

