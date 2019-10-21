Find all your favorite things on Pinterest under one roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pinners Conference is November 1-2 at Mountain America Expo center in Sandy.

Pinners Conference is 115 fantastic classes taught by your favorite brands and experts on the most popular Pinterest trends. Plus, a full shopping floor with over 400 amazing shops and brands to shop 'till you drop!

Roxanne Bennett, the Owner of Pinterest Conference, joined us along with one of the people who will be teaching classes at the conference, Natalie Malan from Natalie Malan Studio.

Natalie will be teaching two classes: an intro to watercolor where you'll learn everything you need to get started and modern watercolor florals, which covers how to paint all those charming florals that are so trendy and fun.

Get your tickets now at: pinnersconference.com.