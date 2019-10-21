Can you walk a mile in high heels? It’s for a good cause!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAVA Talks (Kommitment Against Violence Altogether) annual "In Heels 2 Heal" One Mile Walk is Saturday, October 26, 2019!

Males: bring or borrow your favorite high heels and walk a mile through the International Peace Gardens, along the Jordan River across 900 West and back to heal!

It's a light-hearted event for a very serious public health problem, to raise awareness of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month and provide resources for victims of crimes.

Registration starts at 11am and then the "How to Walk in Heels Without Injury" workshop starts at 11:20 a.m. The walk begins at 11:30 - 11:45 a.m.

Walk as a group to represent your company, organization, family or friends. You're welcome to bring posters of survivors and of loved ones lost to domestic violence -- and wear purple!

To register go to: pik2ar.org/heels.