Baked Apples with Steel Cut Oatmeal

Ingredients For the Oatmeal:

1 ½ c. steel cut oats, raw

6 c. milk

1 ½ c. chopped apple (reserved from baked apples)

½ c. golden raisins

1/3 c. brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. vanilla

Ingredients For The Apples

8 lg. apples, favorite variety

¼ c. butter

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. vanilla

1 c. apple cider

Garnish with chopped pecans, additional raisins, maple syrup or caramel

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375.

2. Slice about a half inch on the top and bottom of each apple. Using a melon baller, hollow out the apples, leaving about a half inch of flesh all around the apple. Save and chop 1 ½ c. of the apple insides to put in the oatmeal.

3. In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together the apple recipe butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Brush the mixture over the insides of the apples. Place the apples in a 13x9 baking dish and then pour the apple cider all around the apples. Bake for 30 minutes or until the apples are softened.

4. As the apples cook, in a medium saucepan, cook and prepare the oats with the milk according to the package directions. During the last 5 minutes of cooking, add the chopped apple, golden raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla.

5. Fill the warm apples with the finished oatmeal and serve with favorite garnishes.

Recipes sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug