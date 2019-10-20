× UVU basketball player arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, retaliating against witnesses

OREM, Utah — A Utah Valley University basketball player was arrested Saturday after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at a party, punched a man who confronted him and threatened another, punched a hole in the wall and possessed another person’s driver’s license.

Zachary Mogbo, 20, faces charges of forcible sexual abuse, assault, criminal mischief and possessing another’s identity documents. According to the police report, Mogbo was at a party in Orem at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, dancing with a 22-year-old woman who lived at the house and was hosting the party. They went into the bathroom and kissed consensually, the report states, then he began to touch her in private areas and she told him no. The woman told police that as she tried to leave the bathroom, Mogbo grabbed her by the groin and attempted to stop her from leaving. She then called for help.

Police say a 21-year-old male friend of the victim went to help the woman and was punched in the face by Mogbo when he confronted him. Police say Mogbo then punched a hole in the wall and threatened another man who confronted him, saying he had a gun before leaving the house.

When police responded to the home, they found Mogbo in a car outside with two other men. The driver of the car said he had dropped Mogbo and another friend off sometime Friday night and had just returned to pick them up. Mogbo’s appearance and clothing matched the description given to police, and he had blood and a cut on his knuckles. According to police, the man and woman at the party had injuries and marks consistent with their descriptions of what happened, along with damage to the wall and on the woman’s clothing.

Police say they also found a driver’s license under the name Daron Christopher Henson in Mogbo’s possession.

Mogbo transferred to UVU to play basketball this year, according to the school’s athletics website.

A man named Daron Henson is currently on the Washington State basketball roster, but was formerly a member of Utah State University and Salt Lake Community College basketball teams.