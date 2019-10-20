× This Virginia 7-Eleven sold gas at $1.11 for special event

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — A gas station in Norfolk, Virginia was selling gas for $1.11 Friday morning in a promotion sponsored by an area credit union.

Langley Federal Credit Union put on the event at 7-Eleven at the corner of 26th and Hampton Boulevard, near Old Dominion University.

Cars were already parked and waiting at the pumps Friday morning. Organizers of the event say customers were probably going to save around $20 to $30 at the pumps.

Employees at Langley Federal Credit Union said customers taking advantage of the deal put their names in a raffle and get a chance to win free gas for an entire year.

“We were sitting around the office the other day and we said, ‘what can we do to help people save some money?’ We’ve got the holiday season coming up, travel and entertainment and everything. We thought: Gas prices! We rolled them back 25 years. So, everything’s a buck eleven today for the next couple of hours,” Fred Hagerman, Chief Marketing Officer at Langley Federal Credit Union.

The promotion ran from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.