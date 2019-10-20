Body found on Ogden Nature Center trail

OGDEN, Utah — A deceased person was found Sunday along an Ogden hiking trail.

After Fox 13 received reports of a heavy law enforcement presence near the Ogden Nature Center North Trailhead, Lt. Courtney Ryan of Weber County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox 13 that hikers had come across the body of a deceased male on the trail.

Ryan said police do not believe there is a threat to the public’s safety.

Details about the person’s identity, age, time or cause of death were not released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.