Body found on Ogden Nature Center trail

Posted 8:28 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31PM, October 20, 2019

OGDEN, Utah — A deceased person was found Sunday along an Ogden hiking trail.

After Fox 13 received reports of a heavy law enforcement presence near the Ogden Nature Center North Trailhead, Lt. Courtney Ryan of Weber County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox 13 that hikers had come across the body of a deceased male on the trail.

Ryan said police do not believe there is a threat to the public’s safety.

Details about the person’s identity, age, time or cause of death were not released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.