AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are looking for a missing child in American Fork.

Ronnie Kinsey is 10 years old, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 80 pounds, has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in the area of American Fork Jr. High School wearing a white striped shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

American Fork Police Department can be reached at (801) 763-3020.

Police also shared this video of himself posted on YouTube in June: