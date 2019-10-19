Volunteers add to search for missing man in Summit Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Volunteers are joining the search for a man who went missing while hunting in the Utah wilderness.

69-year-old Carl Crumrine was last seen Monday when he left his campsite alone to go hunting.

Since Monday night, Summit County Search and Rescue has been looking for the man who was visiting Utah from West Virginia.

About a dozen volunteers organized by the “Garrett Bardsley Foundation” joined the search in the remote area of the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Friday and Saturday.

“I know the feeling it feels like when you have to leave without your loved one,” said Kevin Bardsley, whose son Garrett went missing in 2004. “We searched right up until the snow.”

Kevin began the foundation to help those searching for lost loved ones. Finding people willing to help in this search has been a challenge because the missing man is an adult who isn’t a local.

“There’s not as many people that come up and search for adults as there are for children,” Bardsley said. “They are all people, they all need to be found.”

Snow and cold weather are added challenges. The elements and passing time make for a grim outlook.

“You can’t spot things as easy in the snow,” Bardsley said. “It would be a miracle if he is still alive.”

Despite the discouragement of returning to the command post empty-handed, without any new clues, he vows to keep searching until Carl is found or the conditions make searching impossible.

“There are many, many people that will risk their time, life and everything to come and help,” Bardsley said. “The most important thing is to have closure.”

The search was suspended around 1 p.m. on Saturday due to an incoming snowstorm. It is unclear when it will resume.