UDOT crews tackle first big snowstorm of the season

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — As the day grew closer to an end Saturday, Big Cottonwood Canyon filled more and more with snow. It’s the first big snowfall of the season.

Utah Department of Transportation crews spent the day at Big Cottonwood Canyon, Little Cottonwood Canyon and Parley’s Canyon. Plows cleared the roads until 10 p.m. and will start again at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to UDOT spokesman John Gleason.

The pavement is still warm, so snowfall in the Salt Lake Valley is not expected to impact the freeways, according to Gleason.

However, drivers in Cache and Rich counties are advised to avoid Logan Canyon due to black ice. Rich County dispatch reported dozens of vehicles became stuck in the canyon Saturday, waiting for plows.

Gleason urges everyone to use extra caution as this storm moves through. People wanting to drive up and see the snow in Big Cottonwood Canyon or Little Cottonwood Canyon will need to have 4x4 or chains on tires.