KAYSVILLE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Kaysville Saturday morning.

A man entered the bank at 250 North Main Street just before 11 a.m., handed a teller a note demanding money and threatened to harm the teller if they didn’t cooperate. He did not show a weapon.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo below is asked to contact Kaysville Police at (801) 546-1131, or submit tips anonymously by texting KAYSVILLE PD and your tip to 847411.