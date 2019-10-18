Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From solar power, home automation, security, remodeling, design and more - you won't want to miss what's new in home improvement at the Farmington Fall Home Expo.

It's going ton Friday, October 18 from 10am until 8pm and Saturday, October 19 from 10am to 6pm at the Legacy Event Center in Farmington. It's FREE admission and FREE parking two.

Two organizations who'll be at the Home Show, Habitat for Humanity of Weber and Davis Counties and Legacy Roofing, joined us in studio. Legacy donates a ton of materials and work toward Habitat, a nonprofit that builds and repairs homes for families who reside locally in Weber and Davis Counties.

You can find more about the Home Show at: farmingtonhomeexpo.com.