Winter storms move into northern Utah for the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah on Saturday and linger through Sunday.

Winter weather advisories are issued for Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Weber, Morgan, Davis, Summit, Salt Lake, Wasatch, Duchesne, Utah, Juab, Sanpete, Carbon and Emery counties in Utah, as well as Bear Lake County, Idaho and Lincoln, Sublette counties in Wyoming. Read specific warnings and advisories for your county here.

Friday night is expected to be all clear, but beginning to cool down.

Strong winds are possible Saturday morning ahead of the storms, along with widespread precipitation developing across the north in the afternoon and evening. At first, snow will be confined to the mountains. By Saturday night into Sunday morning, the northern valleys will get a mix of rain and snow with the chance of 1-2 inches of snow on the benches. However, precipitation could change over entirely to snow with minor accumulation possible on the valley floors on Sunday.

