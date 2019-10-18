Wind causes several power outages in northern Utah, more storms expected this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH -- Strong winds caused some power outages in northern Utah overnight, and Friday will bring a brief break in stormy weather before more storms move in Saturday.

A small number of customers in Sandy lost power after winds damaged a tree Friday night.

More than 1,000 customers were without power in South Salt Lake after weather caused a pole fire in the area of 3300 South. The outage began shortly before 4 a.m., and later Friday morning power has been restored to most customers.

Winds blew a tree limb onto a power line, which caused outages in Heber and Midway. And about 59 customers in Delta also had an outage caused by wind.

While some lingering showers and gusty winds may continue Friday morning, Utah will get a break from stormy weather for the day.

That break wont last long, as a stronger storm will move into northern and central Utah Saturday.

Gusty wind is expected, and valleys will see rain while snow showers may begin in the mountains by Saturday afternoon.

The heaviest precipitation will be Saturday night, and valley areas should expect a rain and snow mix by Sunday morning. Valleys will get a dusting of snow and benches may see minor accumulations.

