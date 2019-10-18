Taxes proposed on sports, arts, tours, streaming media and even veterinarians as big reform bill made public

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers are proposing a wide range of taxes on some services like sports, arts, tours, streaming media, portrait photography and even veterinary services as part of a major tax bill unveiled on Friday.

The recommendations made by a tax reform task force were published ahead of a renewed push by the legislature to overhaul the state’s tax code. It would include a potential income tax cut, but also tax hikes on other things — including raising the sales tax on food.

Some of the proposed tax hikes are expected to generate considerable controversy. The legislature has scheduled public hearings on Capitol Hill on the recommendations.

October 22, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

November 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

November 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, told reporters earlier this week he would consider a special session before the end of the year to make a tax reform package happen if it included an income tax cut for Utahns.

Read the document here: