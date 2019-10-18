Rocky Mountain Power crews busy as cold weather comes in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power crews stay busy year-round to work on minimizing power outages, but they can only do so much.

Fall and spring are the busiest times for power outages, spokesperson Tiffany Erickson said.

“When we have leaves on the trees and we get an early snow, that can often cause a lot of problems because you’ve got those weighted leaves that will weigh down the branches and break and you see quite a few outages then,” she said.

Thursday’s storm didn’t help things and many crews were out Friday restoring power including at Midshore Manor in Midvale.

Steven Leoncini is the night manager of the apartment complex. He said people called him all day asking about the power.

“People are worried about what they are going to do, if their food is going to spoil, how long is it going to be,” he said.

Power outages just happen sometimes, Leocini said, that’s why he urges people to be prepared.

“We have a lot of snow removal equipment and everything, but we can’t do everything,” Leoncini said.

Rocky Mountain Power crews also work to be proactive by doing things like trimming trees near powerlines, but there are things people at home can do as well.

“Sometimes we get major winds that cause outrages so we say tie down trampolines and things in the yard that may blow into power lines that may cause outages,” Erickson said.

If you’re a Rocky Mountain Power customer and experience a power outage, text ‘OUT’ to 759677 or call 1-877-508-5088. To read safety tips from Rocky Mountain Power on preparing homes for winter, click here.