Nightmare on Clown Street returns for another year of spooky clowns

Nightmare on Clown Street is a family-friendly Halloween display that collects non-perishable food for the Utah Food Bank.

The neighborhood spooky display is open seven days a week from 6 to 10 pm. On Friday and Saturday they keep it open until 11pm.

Guests can be escorted onto the lawns for pictures with their favorite clowns.

Donation barrels provided by Utah Food Bank are right there to drop your food in.

The creators of Nightmare on Clown Street, Don Smith and Terry Fleming, joined us to talk about the display that has become a delight in the community. They say people from surrounding cities and even from out-of-state have stopped by.

If you'd like to take a donation and take in the clown sights, the address is 6186 South Brud Drive (3100 South) in West Valley City.

For more information following the on Facebook @ Nightmare on Clown Street.