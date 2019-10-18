Moose tranquilized, relocated after getting stuck between highway and fence in northern Utah

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Toopers, conservation officers and biologists teamed up to rescue a moose that got itself stuck in a bad spot in Wasatch County Thursday.
The Utah Conservation Officer Association states dispatch contacted officers about a moose stuck between Highway 40 and a fence Thursday.
Biologists from the Division of Wildlife Resources, conservation officers, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers all assisted with sedating and transporting the animal.
The moose was relocated to an area farther away from humans.
Wild Aware Utah provides tips for preventing animal encounters as well as information about how to react when encountering potentially dangerous wild animals, including moose. See below for those tips:
If You Encounter A Moose
- On a trail, give the moose a lot of space and watch it’s behavior.
- Back off if a moose exhibits any signs of aggression, such as the hair standing up on their neck, snout licking, or ears back.
- Stay calm. Do not run away. Talk, make your presence known and slowly back off in the direction you came.
- If a moose charges you or chases you hide behind something solid such as a tree.
- If a moose knocks you down, curl into a ball, protect your head and lie still until the moose retreats.