Max is hoping for a new home for the weekend

Posted 2:44 pm, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, October 18, 2019

Max is our Pet of the Week.

He's a five-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix boy, who is great with other dogs, cats and kids!

He knows how to use a doggy-door, but his foster family says he gets a little lost without another dog.

Max is very loving and sweet.

He's in good health and just had a dental cleaning and check-up.

He's current on all vaccinations, is neutered and chipped!

If you're interested in meeting Max, visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, October 19 from 1 to 5pm at the Petco in South Jordan (11639 South Parkway Plaza).

