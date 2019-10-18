× Legacy Pkwy. speed limit to increase, large trucks to be allowed starting January 1

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The speed limit on Davis County’s Legacy Pkwy. will increase to 65 mph beginning January 1, and large trucks will also be allowed to use the parkway, Utah Department of Transportation officials announced Friday.

The speed limit on Legacy Pkwy. was initially set at 55 mph and semitrailers with five or more axles (or 80,000 pounds or greater gross vehicle weight) were prohibited in accordance with an agreement signed in 2005. The agreement ended litigation that halted the construction of the 14-mile, four-lane roadway.

“The Agreement was a great thing because it allowed us to complete a roadway that has made a real difference in mobility in south Davis County,” UDOT Traffic and Safety Director Robert Miles told Transportation Commissioners. “But the Agreement had a sunset date: Jan. 1, 2020. The only way that sunset could be extended is through legislative action, and the legislature has chosen not to extend it. So the Agreement expires Jan. 1,” said Robert Miles, UDOT Traffic and Safety Director.

UDOT speed studies indicate drivers are already averaging between 65 and 70 mph on Legacy Pkwy., despite the current 55 mph speed limit.

““Legacy Parkway was designed to accommodate speeds higher than 55 miles per hour, so it is safe and comfortable to drive at 65,” Miles said. “We decided to raise the speed limit to a speed that is closer to what drivers are actually driving. In doing so, we hope to eliminate the safety risk of speed discrepancy, which can happen when you have a significant difference between the speed most drivers are actually traveling and those who are driving the posted speed limit.”