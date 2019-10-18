It’s the 25th year of the Heber Valley Western Music and Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Posted 2:36 pm, October 18, 2019, by

The Heber Valley Western Music and Cowboy Poetry Gathering started with just a few people swapping stories.

Now, in it's 25th year, it has grown to one of the nation's premier events with 33 shows on 8 stages.

There's non-stop cowboy music featuring  Bar J Wranglers, Michael Martin Murphy (with the Heber Valley Orchestra), Jack Hanna, Billy Dean, and Rory Feek .
Don’t miss Diamond Rio, here for the first time!

Waddie Mitchell and Andy Nelson and a host of their poet friends will be offering their creative rhyme and humor straight out of the American West.

Any day you have a ticket for a show, your admission to the Buckaroo Fair and the continuous entertainment on the Cowcamp and Chuckwagon stages is free. Otherwise a $12 general admission charge covers it. Free events include Tom’s Cabin, Cowboy Mounted Shooters, and Open Mic Stage.

There’s good grub served all day too!

For more information please visit: hebervalleycowboypoetry.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.