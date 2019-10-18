Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It doesn't have to be Tuesday to celebrate tacos!

You can much on them, and sip on a margarita on Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Tacos & Margaritas fest is happening Saturday, October 19 from 11am to 9pm at the Gateway Plaza.

The festival features vendors selling delicious tacos along with nachos. jalapenos, chips, chilies, burritos, jarritos and mouth-watering margaritas.

The festival provides a platform for local businesses, restaurants and food trucks to gain new customers.

There will also be live music with some of the best bands in town.

For more information please visit Tacos and Margaritas Fest on Facebook.